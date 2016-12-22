Spotlight band/act: Half Naked Monkeys

Band/act: Half Naked Monkeys

Lineup: Rick DeWitt and Brian Bomback.

Year formed: 2010.

Style of music: Americana Heartland rock and country.

Sounds a little like: John Mellencamp, Bob Seger.

Influences: Mellencamp, Seger, Springsteen, Tom Petty, Johnny Cash.

Favorite local venue: Catawba Inn, Port Clinton.

CDs/online releases: When Our Ship Comes In.

Upcoming gigs: Friday at Route 6 Pub, Vermilion, Ohio; Dec. 30 at Catawba Inn, Port Clinton; Jan. 13 at Burntwood Tavern, Fairlawn, Ohio. Check website for additional performance dates/updated calendar.

Booking contact: Rick DeWitt, 440-371-5428 or halfnakedmonkeys@gmail.com.

Website: reverbnation.com/halfnakedmonkeys.

