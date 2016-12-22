Thursday, Dec 22, 2016
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Music-Theater-Dance

PEACH WEEKENDER | THE SPOTLIGHT

Spotlight band/act: Half Naked Monkeys

Rick DeWitt, Brian Bomback formed band in 2010

BLADE STAFF
Published on
Half-Naked-Monkeys-12-22

THE BLADE
Enlarge | Buy This Image

Band/act: Half Naked Monkeys

Lineup: Rick DeWitt and Brian Bomback.

Year formed: 2010.

Style of music: Americana Heartland rock and country.

Sounds a little like: John Mellencamp, Bob Seger.

Influences: Mellencamp, Seger, Springsteen, Tom Petty, Johnny Cash.

Favorite local venue: Catawba Inn, Port Clinton.

CDs/online releases: When Our Ship Comes In.

Upcoming gigs: Friday at Route 6 Pub, Vermilion, Ohio; Dec. 30 at Catawba Inn, Port Clinton; Jan. 13 at Burntwood Tavern, Fairlawn, Ohio. Check website for additional performance dates/updated calendar.

Booking contact: Rick DeWitt, 440-371-5428 or halfnakedmonkeys@gmail.com.

Website: reverbnation.com/halfnakedmonkeys.

 

SCENE | TO BE INCLUDED

The Blade’s listing of clubs, live-music venues, and assorted things-to-do kicks off each week with a mini-feature on a band or a club. If you’re interested in being in this spot, here’s what you need to do:

Bands

If you’re a member of a band, we need the band’s name; lineup and instruments; the year the band formed; style of music; who you sound a little like; influences; favorite local venue; any CDs that have been released; booking contact information, and your website. Email the information along with a high-res jpeg that includes band member IDs to Olivia Herrera at oherrera@theblade.com.

Clubs

If you’re the owner of a club or a bar, we need: Name and address of the club and when it was established; name of the owner; what makes your place unique; origin of the club or bar’s name; type of music or entertainment you feature; clientele (typical age range); upcoming special events, and website if you have one, along with a high-res jpeg. Send information to Olivia Herrera at oherrera@theblade.com, and if you have any questions, call her at 419-724-6120.

Calendar

If you’re the owner of a club or a bar and would like to promote your music acts, download the form at toledoblade.com/clublistform, or email list@theblade.com, or call 419-724-6120 to request an emailable, mailable, or faxable form.

Related Items: , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…