Disney On Ice to return to Huntington Center

Fairy tale characters will come to life at Disney On Ice: Dream Big Feb. 1 to 4 in downtown Toledo at the Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave.

Tickets start at $17 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Oct. 24. They can be purchased at the venue’s box office or at ticketmaster.com.

Experience stories of Disney characters such as Ariel, Cinderella, Olaf, Jasmine, Snow White, and more through high-flying jumps and acrobatics on ice. The show starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 1; 7 p.m. Feb. 2; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Feb. 3, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 4.

