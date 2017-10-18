Pink returns with slick, gloomy sound

BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA

Pink (RCA Records)

Pink performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. iHeartMedia Enlarge

Things are not as perfect as they might seem in the land of Pink. The three-time Grammy winner may have loads of money, two kids, and an 11-year marriage, but her new album is filled with unease and regret.

“Freeze frame, pause, rewind, stop,” she sings on Beautiful Trauma, a 13-track CD that taps into what could be called soccer mom angst. Success hasn’t made Pink happier: “Now I’m here and all I wanna do/ Is go back to playing Barbies in my room.”

It’s a carefully curated, slick album of bitter songs from a singer returning to pop after five years away. She’s usually an icon of empowerment and strength, but here seems defeated. Among the missteps is a duet with Eminem that sounds like it was rejected five years ago when the pair last collaborated and the dance song “Secrets” that makes Pink sound like Kylie Minogue, only more vapid.

Pink is 38, and the music landscape has changed. (Fergie can probably commiserate, having found herself on the other side of 40 with her own messy album comeback.) Bad love is Pink’s thing now, even though Lorde and Halsey seem to have the corner on confessional pop.

Pink’s voice is better than ever, and she’s leaned on A-list producers — including Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, and Jack Antonoff — but this is basically a breakup album from a woman in a committed relationship. If there’s any social commentary, it is too muted.

Many songs seem as if she just woke up and realized the guy next to her is a total creep. Yet the liner notes thanks husband Carey Hart as “my muse and my love” and “You are the rock that we cling to.”

In “Whatever You Want” she warns “I feel like our ship’s going down tonight.” The title song has her calling her lover “perfect rock bottom” and “the nightmare I wake in.” Another song has her singing: “We had a thing but we lost it.” (The album’s listening party must be a little tense at Pink’s house).

Beautiful Trauma has plenty of swelling strings and a choir, slow piano moments meant to be meaningful, occasional swearing to keep it real for the kids, and utter musical bombast, almost venturing into Meat Loaf’s operatic self-indulgence.

By the end, Pink utterly tips into parody with the overwrought “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” and the tiresome torch song “You Get My Love.” This CD might be about trauma, but it’s not always beautiful.

— MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press

CARRY FIRE

Robert Plant (Nonesuch/​Warner Bros.)

One of the weirder chapters in rock history happened in 2014. That’s when Led Zeppelin won a Grammy for best rock album for a seven-year-old concert recording while the band’s former frontman Robert Plant somehow didn’t even scrounge up a nomination for easily one of the best albums of the year.

Three years later, let’s hope the future doesn’t again get overshadowed by the past.

The 11-track Carry Fire finds Plant backed by his talented band, the Sensational Space Shifters, and thrillingly exploring the same fascinating terrain of rootsy folk and achy blues.

If 2014’s lullaby and... The Ceaseless Roar seemed very personal and soaked in heartbreak, the new album has Plant in a somewhat happier place and looking to the horizon, perhaps becoming more political.

“New World” is a bitter look at the way we treat immigrants, “Carving Up the World Again” mocks border walls, and “Bones of a Saint” coolly dispatches religious fervor. He pushes deeper than ever into Middle Eastern sounds with the outstanding oud-filled title track, an exhilarating multicultural triumph.

Of course, no one does love like Plant — mature, earthy, and world-weary. Here, he seems to have found a new spark — “Lay down in sweet surrender/ Your love so warm and tender,” he sings in the opening song. On another, the standout “A Way With Words,” he sings: “Coming from the cold/ Reaching for your sweet embrace.”

As with his last album, there are coy nods to his past, like the title of the first song, the strummy anthem “May Queen,” which Zeppelin fans will instantly recognize from “Stairway to Heaven.” He sings about “dancing days” here, which is also the title of a song on 1973’s “Houses of the Holy.”

There’s an intimacy to Plant’s weathered voice throughout, so intimate in fact that it sometimes feels as if we’re intruding on a very personal moment. He’s also using more modern technology to create an album that seamlessly mixes cello, bendir, and Moog synthesizer, backed by the accomplished musicians John Baggott, Justin Adams, Billy Fuller, Dave Smith, and Liam “Skin” Tyson.

If anyone still needs proof of the skills on offer here, look no further than the cover of Ersel Hickey’s “Bluebirds Over the Mountain,” a rockabilly ditty from the ’50s of no special importance. Plant and his band — joined by Chrissie Hynde — give it a dark synth texture and menacing guitar, making it closer to a David Bowie tune.

There are few undisputed rock stars this accomplished still taking musical risks. Plant’s songwriting remains a class above, even as he nears 70. “Out here the fire’s still burning/ So long into my night,” he sings. Long may it burn.

— MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press

EL NIDO — THE NEST

Tumbao Bravo (PKO Records)

This is the fifth album from Cuban jazz combo Tumbao Bravo, an outstanding group of musicians from southeast Michigan which has won major honors from the Detroit Music Awards several times since its formation in 2003, including Best Jazz Recording and Best World Music Band.

The title for this latest effort, El Nido, was inspired by a vacation at a casa by that name in Sayulita, Mexico; it is Spanish for “The Nest,” and is an apt description because of the comfort level group members have swingin’, swayin’, and hitting a romantic Latin stride.

Co-founder, bandleader, and ​producer Paul Vornhagen, an Ann Arbor resident whose gorgeous tone on the saxophone and other wind instruments has emanated from San Francisco to Paris since the 1980s, plays flute, piccolo, guiro, and claves in addition to sax on this disc, which was recorded June 9 and 10 at Big Sky Studios in Ann Arbor.

The music’s a beautiful, graceful, and soothing ride, and serves as another reminder there’s some really good home-grown jazz in this part of the country. Appearing with Vornhagen are Paul Finkbeiner on trumpet and flugelhorn; Olman Piedra on timbales; Gregory “Greco” Freeman on congas; Brian DiBlassio on piano, and Patrick Prouty on bass.

— TOM HENRY, The Blade