‘Rocky Horror Show’ at Maumee Indoor Theatre

3B Productions is putting an interactive twist on its production of The Rocky Horror Show this weekend at the Maumee Indoor Theatre.

The hit musical with a long cult following and a rock ‘n’ roll score involves an innocent couple, Brad and his fiancee, Janet, who have a flat tire on a dark and stormy night and then have the misfortune of seeking help at the strange home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter, whose latest creation is the seductive, built-from-spare-body-parts Rocky.

“We’re trying to make this more interactive and get the actors into the audience a little bit more. We want to make it more of an experience than just another show,” director Joe Barton said. So if audience members arrive early, they’ll be taught how to do the Time Warp, Barton said, and at the end of the show they can get in the aisles and dance with the cast if the spirit moves them.

People have been inquiring about dressing in appropriate Rocky Horror attire, Barton said, and costumes are OK, but before attempting to bring props into the theater, check the list of acceptable items on 3B’s Facebook page. The cast is prepared for the audience custom of shouting out lines, thanks to volunteers who have been coming to rehearsals and shouting at them, so they’re not going to be surprised.

Performances of The Rocky Horror Show are at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, and at midnight Sunday in the Maumee Indoor Theatre, 601 Conant St., Maumee. Tickets are $17 for seats in the first five rows, $15 general admission, and $13 for students and seniors, from 3bproductions.seatyourself.biz and at the theater.

At BGSU

Amazons and Their Men, presented by the Bowling Green State University department of theater and film, opens Thursday.

Jordan Harrison’s Obie Award-winning play, inspired by episodes in the life and career of controversial 1930s German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl, centers on “The Frau,” who had directed propaganda films for a Fascist government. She now is determined to make a film about the myth of Achilles’ battle with the Amazons, and casts herself as Penthesilea, queen of the female warriors, who falls in love with Achilles, played by a gay man from the Jewish ghetto.

As she makes a beautiful film about romance, a real war is being fought, and she has to deal with the Ministry of Propaganda, forcing The Frau and her actors to make decisions about the role of artists in times of social and political upheaval.

The play is directed by BGSU faculty member Sarah Chambers, who describes it as dark, but with some comic moments.

“The playwright Jordan Harrison has given us an intentionally ridiculous character in The Frau. Her wig, her sense of grandeur, her penchant for casual insults — they are often larger than life, designed to make us laugh as well as employing a broad, melodramatic acting style in the ‘on camera’ scenes,” Chambers said in an email.

“The fragmented structure of Amazons and Their Men shifts between fantasy and reality; one is the world The Frau prefers to inhabit, the other nags at her and blurs the lines between those worlds. She says that ‘in art, beauty comes before justice,’ but finds that art does not always exist in a political vacuum.”

Chambers says she was drawn to directing the play because “this script explores the connection of power with art and artists. There are moments when those who hold power use it to silence, exclude, and erase not only opposing points of view, but persons and peoples. Artists often must choose whether to participate in acts of silence or erasure, or to make visible those who are otherwise nameless victims.

“Public works of art such as the the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., the 9/​11 memorial in New York, and the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem frequently serve to ensure that the silenced and erased are remembered, not as abstractions, but as human beings and by name.

“They also work to remind us to look honestly at our complicity with systems of power and to listen to those who are suffering so we might be reminded of our responsibility to treat one another humanely. It is my hope that this story will keep us in mind of these things.”

Performances of Amazons and Their Men are at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Eva Marie Saint Theatre at the Wolfe Center for the Arts on the BGSU campus. Additional performances are at 8 p.m. Oct. 26-27 and 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 28. Advance tickets are $5 for students, $10 for seniors, and $15 for adults; tickets purchased on the day of performance are $20. Tickets are from bgsu.edu/​arts or 419-372-817.

