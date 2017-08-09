Google gender debacle speaks to tech culture wars, politics

Aug. 7 photo shows a Google sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. The Google engineer who blamed biological differences for the paucity of women in tech had every right to express his views, just as Google had every right to fire him, workplace experts and lawyers say. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

NEW YORK — The Google engineer who blamed biological differences for the paucity of women in tech had every right to express his views. And workplace experts and lawyers say Google likely had every right to fire him.

Special circumstances have contributed to the outrage and subsequent firing. These include the country’s divisive political climate and Silicon Valley’s broader problem with gender equity.

But the fallout should still serve as a warning to anyone in any industry expressing unpopular, fiery viewpoints.

Though engineer has filed a labor complaint against Google over his firing, experts say he’s not likely to prevail.

Jennifer Lee Magas, public relations professor at Pace University, says Damore “forfeited his job” by making the remarks.