Secret Service spends $13,500 on golf carts for President Trump's Bedminster trip

The Secret Service has spent $13,500 during President Donald Trump’s “working vacation” in Bedminster, N.J., according to a report by USA TODAY.

Documents obtained by progressive super PAC American Bridge and examined by USA TODAY revealed that the Secret Service signed a golf cart rental contract with a New York vendor, totaling $13,500.

The Secret Service also had signed two contracts with the same vendor in June, each worth $5,400.

USA TODAY also reports that the Secret Service spent $35,185 on rental contracts while in Florida for President Trump’s visits to Mar-a-Lago, bringing the agency’s total spent on golf cart rentals to $59,585.