Thursday, Aug 10, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Nation

It's not delivery. It's DiGiorno Pizza ... spilled on I-30

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published on
APTOPIX-Pizza-Spill

Interstate 30, was shut down in both directions for a time after an 18-wheeler was sliced open during an crash and spilled frozen pizzas across the road south of Little Rock, Ark.

ARKANSAS DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION VIA AP Enlarge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.

An 18-wheeler containing DiGiorno and Tombstone frozen pizzas scraped a bridge support and sliced open its trailer Wednesday, spilling the pies across Interstate 30 in front of the Arkansas Department of Transportation office just south of Little Rock.

Agency spokesman Danny Straessle said the bridge suffered only cosmetic damage. He says “there were some people shaken up” but that no one was hurt.

The westbound section of I-30 was closed for four hours and was closed eastbound for an hour too while crews cleared away the mess.

Straessle says the pizza sauce, the cheese and pepperoni, plus some spilled diesel left a “slippery spot.”

Related Items , , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…