Protesters, cops, and free hugs: Charlottesville tries to make sense of incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kim Ganczak waved her sign amid a swirl of protesters, officers with riot shields, and national news media.

It read, "Free hugs."

"Because you can never fight violence with violence and win," she said Sunday.

On Saturday, a white-nationalist rally in this city turned deadly when a motorist, identified by police as James A. Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, drove into a crowd of those counter-protesting their event. One woman was killed and many other people were injured.

Hundreds gathered Sunday at the downtown plaza to calmly make clear they do not support this in their city. In interviews, they shared exasperation Charlottesville was picked for such nationalist efforts.

"It's disheartening. It's scary. But it's nice to know that it's not us that's doing it. These people aren't from here," said Ms. Ganczak, 26, of Charlottesville.

At one point, an organizer for the white-nationalist rally tried addressing the Sunday crowd. He was loudly jeered, followed by chants of, "We are unstoppable. Another world is possible." He then left the area.

Resident Andrew Evans, like others, called Charlottesville an inclusive and open-minded city.

He said those who came to protest Saturday were upset over the future of the city's Robert E. Lee sculpture. Residents do not want to ignore history, but are respectful of diversity, said Mr. Evans, 29.

"They don't want to let go of something that locally we're happy to let go of," he said.

The crash was a heartbreaking and disgusting act, said resident Penny White.

"This town has a lot of history, and it's trying to deal with a lot of that history. We didn't ask these people to come here. We certainly didn't ask them to kill anybody or hurt anybody," she said.

There is no excuse for what happened, Ms. White said.

Chanando Brown, 23, has lived his whole life in Charlottesville. He said he's not an activist, but such hateful outside messages made him attend Saturday and Sunday gatherings.

"It's like a spit in your face. You want to come out and protest against stuff like that. That stuff doesn't belong here," he said.

