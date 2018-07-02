Toledo grandmother, 96, uses yoga, veganism to stay healthy

Anne Fraser once went to a fortune teller who told her she’d have a happy old age. As fortune tellers go, that one was pretty spot on.

“And here I am in Toledo, Ohio, having a happy old age,” Ms. Fraser said.

Thanks to four decades of practicing yoga, a newfound adoption of a vegan lifestyle, and the love of a granddaughter, the 96-year-old doesn’t intend on stopping the good times soon.

WATCH: Grandmother uses yoga to stay healthy

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Ms. Fraser started attending yoga classes at Yoga Gupti in New York City in the 1970s with her daughter. At the end of one of her early experiences, she had a feeling she never had before and hasn’t since.

“At the end of the lesson, you always had a deep relaxation,” Ms. Fraser said. “This time, I had a feeling I’d never had before or never had since. … It felt like my body was being wafted up. I’ve always hoped I would experience that again, but unfortunately, I haven’t. I know what it is, that out-of-body feeling.”

