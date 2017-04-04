Hunger a crisis that requires community help

While national and local leaders should be focusing on the hunger crisis and responding to children and families who struggle with food insecurity on a daily basis, many are not.

In fact, many decision makers are cutting funding for after-school and summer programs and spreading inaccurate information about the undeniable benefits of providing children with good nutrition.

We know there are unacceptable consequences of not having enough to eat. As a community, we must address hunger at the local level and at the same time make sure our message reaches individuals in Washington who don’t understand the hunger epidemic in northwest Ohio.

Every day, I see the hunger crisis in our community firsthand as superintendent of Toledo Public Schools. I saw it as a kid too growing up in an impoverished area.

In Toledo, poverty continues to be a problem. The percentages steadily increased over the last decade with many families living right at or below the poverty line. The report from last year reveals a slight improvement, but the poverty rates for Lucas County remain alarmingly higher than even the state average.

More than 30,000 kids in Lucas County live in families whose income is at or below the poverty level, and 80 percent of the children attending school at Toledo Public Schools qualify for free or reduced-price meals during the school year.

Good nutrition has implications for a child’s academic achievement, future physical and mental health, and economic productivity. Food insecurity threatens that critical foundation. Plenty of evidence shows that hunger-related school programs get results. While Mick Mulvaney, Office of Management and Budget director, says otherwise, we know differently. We’re on the front lines fighting hunger in our community.

A 2014 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report on health and academic achievement found that students’ dietary behavior has a direct effect on school success and that when students receive breakfast at school through the United States Department of Agriculture School Breakfast Program, they see “increased academic grades and standardized test scores, reduced absenteeism, and improved cognitive performance.”

Also, researchers found skipping breakfast (or not having access to breakfast in the first place) has been linked to “decreased cognitive performance (e.g., alertness, attention, memory, processing of complex visual display, problem solving) among students.” And students who come to school hungry are also more likely to receive lower grades overall, be absent from school more often, fail or repeat a grade, and have greater trouble focusing.

For a long time, food insecurity has been a silent epidemic — affecting more than 13 million children in the U.S. each year. But in 2017, it needs to get loud. Last year alone, Connecting Kids to Meals — a local nonprofit — served more than 321,000 healthy meals, including fresh fruits and vegetables, to children in need.

Connecting Kids to Meals, in partnership with Toledo Public Schools and many other trusted partners such as ProMedica, the YMCA/​JCC of Greater Toledo, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo, won’t be able to continue to champion the hunger issue and provide nutritious foods without the support of our community along with federal funding for vital hunger-relief programs.

More than 33 trusted community partners — local school districts, food banks, meal providers, churches, corporate partners, libraries, and community organizations — have come together to supply meals at more than 150 sites to kids at no cost.

With your help, we can send a strong message to local and national decision makers ensuring that the most vulnerable — our children, the elderly, disabled, and the working poor — shouldn’t have to wonder where their next meal will come from.

Hunger in our community isn’t going away. These programs make a difference to us in northwest Ohio, and the funding must be protected.

Romules Durant is the superintendent of Toledo Public Schools and Wendi Huntley is the interim CEO of Connecting Kids to Meals.