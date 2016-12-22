Person shot in East Toledo

A person was shot in East Toledo early Thursday, authorities said.

The name of the victim was not immediately available. Injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Toledo fire department.

Toledo police responding to a call of a person shot arrived about 6 a.m. and found the victim in the 600 block of Willard Street, near Nevada Street and East Broadway, with a graze wound to the hand, a police dispatcher said.

Police released no further details of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation..