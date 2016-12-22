Thursday, Dec 22, 2016
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Person shot in East Toledo

Published on

A person was shot in East Toledo early Thursday, authorities said.

The name of the victim was not immediately available. Injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Toledo fire department.

Toledo police responding to a call of a person shot arrived about 6 a.m. and found the victim in the 600 block of Willard Street, near Nevada Street and East Broadway, with a graze wound to the hand, a police dispatcher said.

Police released no further details of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation..

 

Related Items:
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…