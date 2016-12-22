TPS teacher charged with driving drunk

A Rogers High School teacher is accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated Wednesday in Monclova Township.

Lucas County sheriff’s deputies found Shannon Mallendick, 44, of Maumee stopped in a running vehicle about 12:55 a.m. at Manley Road and Kit Lane. Ms. Mallendick struggled to open the window and stumbled when she left the car, according to an incident report.

Ms. Mallendick registered a 0.24 blood-alcohol content, which is about three times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle in Ohio, according to the report. A search of the vehicle found a pill bottle and small baggy that contained a green leafy substance resembling marijuana, deputies reported.

She has been a teacher at Toledo Public Schools for three years.

Ms. Mallendick is charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and drug abuse, both of which are misdemeanors.

TPS Deputy Superintendent Brian Murphy said district administrators hold staff “to a high standard of professionalism.”

“In cases where the district is made aware of situations where the professionalism of an employee is called into question, an internal investigation is launched. Depending upon the outcome of the investigation, an employee could face disciplinary action which can range from a hearing for the record to suspension,” he said in a written statement.

Ms. Mallendick had been named TPS Proud Teacher of the Month for November. The TPS Proud Student & Teacher of the Month awards are sponsored by Charles Boyk Law Offices.

A woman who answered the phone at Ms. Mallendick’s residence hung up after a Blade reporter identified himself.

She is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Maumee Municipal Court.

Contact Ryan Dunn at: rdunn@theblade.com, 419-724-6095, or on Twitter @rdunnblade.