North Toledo man accused of break-in, rape in Springfield Twp.

A North Toledo man is accused of breaking into a Springfield Township woman’s home last month and raping her.

Deonte L. Thomas, 28, of the 900 block of Peck Street, is charged with rape, a first-degree felony, felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.

Mr. Thomas is accused of breaking into a woman’s residence March 25 on East Woodside Terrace, Springfield Township, when she was home, according to a warrant filed in Sylvania Municipal Court. He choked the victim and pressed down on her eye, court documents show.

Mr. Thomas also forced the victim to engage in sexual conduct, according to court documents.

The case was filed in Sylvania Municipal Court March 27. He was arrested Monday and is currently incarcerated at the Lucas County jail.