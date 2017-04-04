Tuesday, Apr 04, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

North Toledo man accused of break-in, rape in Springfield Twp.

BLADE STAFF
Published on

A North Toledo man is accused of breaking into a Springfield Township woman’s home last month and raping her. 

Deonte L. Thomas, 28, of the 900 block of Peck Street, is charged with rape, a first-degree felony, felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. 

Mr. Thomas is accused of breaking into a woman’s residence March 25 on East Woodside Terrace, Springfield Township, when she was home, according to a warrant filed in Sylvania Municipal Court. He choked the victim and pressed down on her eye, court documents show. 

Mr. Thomas also forced the victim to engage in sexual conduct, according to court documents. 

The case was filed in Sylvania Municipal Court March 27. He was arrested Monday and is currently incarcerated at the Lucas County jail.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…