7-year-old attacked by dog in South Toledo; canine shot

A South Toledo man shot a dog today after it attacked a 7-year-old girl, Toledo police reported.

Aria Walz, address unknown, was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for treatment of severe facial injuries and a broken arm. She was attacked by her caregiver’s live-in boyfriend’s dog, police said.

The incident was reported at about 12:50 p.m. at 3956 Woodhurst Drive, off Glendale Avenue near Heatherdowns Country Club.

A neighbor, Shawn Soleau, of 3966 Woodhurst, heard screaming from his residence and went to the scene with a handgun, police said.

The child’s caregiver, whose name was not released, was wrestling with the dog and trying to get it off the girl, police reported.

The dog would not relent, so Mr. Soleau fired the gun four times at the dog. At least one shot struck the dog, police said.

The dog was not killed, however, it relinquished its hold, which allowed the caregiver to get herself and the child away from the dog.

The Toledo Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the girl for bite wounds — the most serious being to her face, police reported.

The Dog Warden’s Office responded to the scene and took control of the dog.

Aria’s mother was notified.