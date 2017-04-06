Man shoots dog after it attacked 7-year-old

A South Toledo man shot a dog Wednesday after it attacked a 7-year-old girl, Toledo police reported.

Aria Walz, address unknown, was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for treatment because of severe facial injuries and a possible broken arm. She was attacked by a dog owned by her caregiver’s live-in boyfriend, police said. The dog’s breed was not reported.

The incident occurred at about 12:50 p.m. in the backyard at 3956 Woodhurst Dr., off Glendale Avenue near Heatherdowns Country Club.

A neighbor, Shawn Soleau, 37, of 3966 Woodhurst, heard screaming from his residence and went to the scene with a handgun, police said.

The child’s caregiver, whose name was not released, was wrestling with the dog and trying to get it off the girl, police reported.

The dog would not relent, so Mr. Soleau fired the gun four times at the dog — striking it at least once.

The dog was not killed, although it relinquished its hold and allowed the caregiver to get herself and the child away from the dog.

The Toledo Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the girl for bite wounds — the most serious being to her face, police reported. Mr. Soleau was unharmed and it is unknown if the caregiver was injured.

Lucas County Canine Care & Control took control of the dog.

Aria’s mother was notified. It is unknown whether anyone else involved might face charges.