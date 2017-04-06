Thursday, Apr 06, 2017
Perrysburg Twp. tells how to avoid scams

Perrysburg Township police and the Better Business Bureau will offer tips today on avoiding scams.

With an increasing rate of telephone and online scams, officials are warning about signs of potential fraud. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the police station, 26711 Lime City Road.

