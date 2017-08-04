Friday, Aug 04, 2017
Monroe man suffers serious injuries after being struck by car

MONROE — A Monroe man is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a car Friday in Frenchtown Township.

The man, 38, was walking southbound about 5:55 a.m. in the right traffic lane of North Monroe Street, near Hurd Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Stephen Chapman Jr., 25, of Monroe was in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am and traveling northbound on North Monroe Street when he struck him, deputies said.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Mich. Authorities are withholding his name pending family notification.

Mr. Chapman was not injured. The case remains under investigation.

