Saturday, Aug 05, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Police investigating fatal North Toledo shooting

BLADE STAFF
Published on

Toledo police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that killed a man in North Toledo.

Officers responded to a person shot at 2:55 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lagrange Street near Oakland Street. They found Calvin Gholikely, 25, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Mr. Gholikely was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Points of Interest
Related Items
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…