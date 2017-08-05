Police investigating fatal North Toledo shooting

Man shot, killed at Lagrange and Oakland streets.
Toledo police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that killed a man in North Toledo.
Officers responded to a person shot at 2:55 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lagrange Street near Oakland Street. They found Calvin Gholikely, 25, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Mr. Gholikely was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center where he later died.
No arrests have been made.
