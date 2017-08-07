Manhunt for escaped jail inmate ongoing

A nationwide manhunt continues for an escaped jail inmate who overpowered a sheriff’s deputy and stole his firearm while being transported from Toledo to Paulding County.

Authorities believe Brandon Lee Powell, 32, is armed with the .40-caliber Beretta pistol and 30 rounds of ammunition he stole from a Paulding County Sheriff’s deputy on Friday during an 80-mile trip trip from the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, 930 S. Detroit Ave., to Paulding County’s jail.

Powell was in leg shackles and in handcuffs secured to a belly belt when he jumped over the seat of a transportation van put the deputy in a headlock, and caused the van to crash into a ditch. Powell managed to get the deputy’s gun during a struggle and ordered the deputy at gunpoint to remove his restraints.

Powell then handcuffed the deputy to the steering wheel and disabled the van’s police radio and engine before fleeing with the deputy’s wallet, cellphone, gun and ammunition, Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers told The Associated Press.

There was no mesh or other barriers separating the front and back of the van. They will be added, Landers said.

Powell was jailed July 8 on rape, attempted rape and sexual battery charges. After being jailed, Powell slit his throat in a suicide attempt and underwent surgery at a hospital, Landers said. He was sent to Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital on July 13.

A $2,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his apprehension. FBI agents and U.S. Marshals are assisting state and local authorities.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, visit pauldingohsheriff.com, or email Sheriff Landers at jklanders@pauldingohsheriff.com.