Ohio Highway Patrol makes 3 arrests at DUI checkpoints

The Ohio Highway Patrol arrested three people at a Friday checkpoint on State Rt. 4, south of Perkins Avenue in Erie County’s Perkins Township, in an effort to crack down on motorists who drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol. One motorist was arrested for driving while impaired, and two others for drug violations.

A total of 533 cars passed through the checkpoint during the two-hour operation.

The Oregon Police Division inspected 1,371 vehicles at a similar checkpoint in the 2800 block of State Rt. 2 Saturday night.

As a result of the six-hour operation, one driver was arrested for using marijuana, 15 were cited for driving with a suspended license or no license at all, seven were cited for safety violations, six for a variety of other offenses, and two received summons for outstanding warrants.