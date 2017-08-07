Sandusky couple charged in shooting death

SANDUSKY — A Sandusky couple has been charged in connection with the death of a Sandusky man.

Joel Miles, 30, and Amy Matos, 36, both of the 2100 block of Parkview Boulevard, were charged in connection to the death of Anthony Pearson, 46, of Sandusky, according to Sandusky police Detective Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz.

Police found Mr. Pearson’s body in his vehicle on the same street, which is near MacArthur Park, the detective said.

The incident was reported to Sandusky police at approximately 10:38 p.m. Thursday.

Mr. Miles is accused of shooting Mr. Pearson and he is charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Ms. Matos is charged with obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.

Detective Sergeant Youskievicz said the police department is still waiting for an Erie County coroner’s report to confirm how many times and where Mr. Pearson was shot.

Police are still looking into a motive.

They are both being held in the Erie County jail and are scheduled to be arraigned in Sandusky Municipal Court Monday.

Anyone with information should contact the Sandusky Police Department at 419-627-5863.