2 charged in North Toledo shooting

Authorities have charged two men in a North Toledo shooting.

Wardell Barnes, 34, of the unit block of California, and Quinta Caldwell, 30, of the 3400 block of Worley Place, were each charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

According to Toledo Municipal Court documents, it appears Barnes and Caldwell were in a dispute when Caldwell discharged a firearm, and a bullet struck William Brown, age not reported, of the 1400 block of North Huron Street.

Mr. Brown was struck in the pelvic region, court documents show. The incident was reported in the 3400 block of Worley Place on July 29, according to court documents.

Mr. Brown was treated at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for his gunshot wound, which was not life threatening, police reported.

Barnes was arraigned Monday in Toledo Municipal Court. Judge Robert Christiansen set his bond at $75,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 14.

Caldwell has not been arraigned in court as of Monday, according to documents.