Woman struck by two vehicles, killed in Jerusalem Twp.

41.64381 -83.25136 Incident occurred on State Rt. 2 near Bono curve.

A woman was struck by two vehicles and killed late Monday in Jerusalem Township.

Courtney Gibbons, 27, of Plymouth, Mich., left her vehicle and was walking on State Rt. 2 near the Bono curve, according to the Toledo post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an eastbound Tricia Michael, 46, of Oak Harbor, Ohio hit Ms. Gibbons with her driver-side mirror. Ms. Gibbons continued to walk in the middle of the road, according to the patrol.

Christopher Hughes, 41, of Belleville, Mich., then also struck Ms. Gibbons in the middle of the road. Troopers said Ms. Michael stayed at the scene and Mr. Hughes left. He was later found in Ottawa County, the patrol said.

No charges have yet been filed. The case remains under investigation.