Tuesday, Aug 08, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Woman struck by two vehicles, killed in Jerusalem Twp.

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • OSHP-cruiser-4

    The Ohio State Highway patrol cruiser.
  • CTY-lightbar04p-119-jpg-8

A woman was struck by two vehicles and killed late Monday in Jerusalem Township.

Courtney Gibbons, 27, of Plymouth, Mich., left her vehicle and was walking on State Rt. 2 near the Bono curve, according to the Toledo post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an eastbound Tricia Michael, 46, of Oak Harbor, Ohio hit Ms. Gibbons with her driver-side mirror. Ms. Gibbons continued to walk in the middle of the road, according to the patrol.

Christopher Hughes, 41, of Belleville, Mich., then also struck Ms. Gibbons in the middle of the road. Troopers said Ms. Michael stayed at the scene and Mr. Hughes left. He was later found in Ottawa County, the patrol said.

No charges have yet been filed. The case remains under investigation.

Points of Interest
Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…