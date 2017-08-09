Felon tried suicide 2 times prior to standoff

A Paulding County Sheriff's Office photo of Brandon Powell leaving the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital with a PCSO deputy on the way to the Paulding County jail Friday. Enlarge

ANTWERP, Ohio — Recent sexual assault charges against an escaped Paulding County inmate led to at least two suicide attempts before he took his own life during a police standoff Monday night, family and friends said.

Branden L. Powell, 32, shot himself while in a crawl space at his parents’ house in rural Antwerp — ending a nationwide search that began days earlier after he overpowered a Paulding County Sheriff’s deputy while he was transported from a Toledo hospital to the Paulding County jail.

RELATED: Escaped Paulding County inmate commits suicide

Mr. Powell was indicted by a Paulding County grand jury July 14 on charges of rape, attempted rape, and four counts of sexual battery stemming from allegations involving juveniles, according to the indictment. Since the initial charges were filed a month ago, Mr. Powell had attempted suicide twice, family and friends told The Blade.

Mr. Powell took the transport deputy’s weapon during the 80-mile trip Friday from the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, 930 S. Detroit Ave., to Paulding County’s jail. Family and friends said they don’t believe the man wanted to hurt the officer, or anyone else after he escaped custody.

“I don’t think he was going to harm anyone else,” said Tony Frigo, Mr. Powell’s cousin by marriage. “I think he was scared. I think he was probably still suicidal because someone accused him of [the crimes].”

His girlfriend, Rachel Dennison, 29, of Montpelier, agreed.

“He didn’t hurt the deputy or shoot him. He did minimal harm to be able to get away,” she said. “He took the gun to get away. I knew in my heart he took the gun to kill himself.”

The couple have been dating since May after Mr. Powell’s divorce — which was finalized in March, according to Paulding County Common Pleas Court records.

Mr. Frigo, 44, of Hicksville, Ohio, learned on the news that Mr. Powell shot himself. It’s not how things should have gone, he said.

“I was just thinking in my head, ‘Your kids need you,’ ” he said. “I just don’t understand why he would do something like that. He didn’t seem like that type of person, personally, like he would escape from police. He wasn’t trouble.”

Mr. Frigo described Mr. Powell as a loving friend and a hardworking father, who spoke highly of his children. Mr. Frigo said his cousin had one biological child and two stepchildren, whom he treated like his own.

“My wife and I care about him, and we’re going to miss him,” Mr. Frigo said.

Charges were filed against Mr. Powell following an investigation by the area’s Job and Family Services agency and the Antwerp Police Department, said Paulding County Prosecutor Joseph Burkard.

“I have no other comments other than it’s unfortunate what happened to the children [in the case] and Mr. Powell,” said Mr. Burkard. “It’s fortunate that no one else was hurt.”

When he first learned of the charges last month, Mr. Powell drove to an Indiana hotel and attempted suicide, said Ms. Dennison.

Ms. Dennison said she drove to the hotel to pick up Mr. Powell, who was highly intoxicated but unharmed.

“He took off because he didn’t want to be labeled as some monster and rapist,” said Ms. Dennison, adding she believes he did not commit the crime for which he was accused.

Deputies originally booked Mr. Powell into the county jail July 8. He was then admitted to the psychiatric hospital in Toledo on July 13 after deputies say he tried to kill himself July 9.

A deputy was transporting Mr. Powell, who was in leg shackles and handcuffs secured to a belly belt, when he jumped over the seat of a transportation van, put the deputy in a headlock, and caused the van to crash into a ditch. Mr. Powell was able to get on top of the deputy and wrestle away his 40-caliber Berreta pistol.

Mr. Powell then handcuffed the deputy to the steering wheel and disabled the van’s police radio and engine before fleeing with the deputy’s wallet, cell phone, gun, and ammunition.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and Ohio Highway Patrol agents assisted with the county’s search. They canvassed the area, spoke with residents and followed up on tips and leads.

No one else has been charged.

A message was left Tuesday for Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers.

Phone numbers listed for Mr. Powell’s ex-wife were disconnected. A message was left for her on Facebook. Attempts to reach other family members were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Contact Allison Reamer at areamer@theblade.com, 419-724-6506 or on Twitter @AllisonRBlade.