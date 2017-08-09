Man crashes into Ohio Highway patrol car on I-75

BOWLING GREEN — A distracted driver crashed into an Ohio Highway Patrol car Wednesday on I-75.

James Tounage, 52, of Detroit, was driving southbound about 6:15 a.m. on I-75 near East Wooster Street. He went off the left side of the road, struck the trooper's car in the median crossover, and hit the trooper's car, according to the Bowling Green patrol post.

Mr. Tounage's car then went back across the southbound lanes and into a ditch. He and his passenger, Jewel Milledge, 49, also of Detroit, were treated at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green for minor injuries, troopers said.

Trooper Philip Mohre, 42, of the Findlay post was uninjured in the crash. He was taken to Wood County Hospital as a precaution. His vehicle had heavy front-end damage.

First responders temporarily closed one lane of I-75 southbound. They later cited Mr. Tounage for failure to control.