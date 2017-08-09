Wednesday, Aug 09, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Man crashes into Ohio Highway patrol car on I-75

BLADE STAFF
Published on

BOWLING GREEN — A distracted driver crashed into an Ohio Highway Patrol car Wednesday on I-75.

James Tounage, 52, of Detroit, was driving southbound about 6:15 a.m. on I-75 near East Wooster Street. He went off the left side of the road, struck the trooper's car in the median crossover, and hit the trooper's car, according to the Bowling Green patrol post.

Mr. Tounage's car then went back across the southbound lanes and into a ditch. He and his passenger, Jewel Milledge, 49, also of Detroit, were treated at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green for minor injuries, troopers said.

Trooper Philip Mohre, 42, of the Findlay post was uninjured in the crash. He was taken to Wood County Hospital as a precaution. His vehicle had heavy front-end damage.

First responders temporarily closed one lane of I-75 southbound. They later cited Mr. Tounage for failure to control.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…