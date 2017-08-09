Marblehead man arrested on rape charge after being identified on Snapchat

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — A woman in Danbury Township shared video of her sexual assault on a social media platform, allowing investigators to quickly identify a suspect.

Police arrested James Allen, 77, of Marblehead on a charge of rape after reviewing evidence from a Snapchat post, Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten said.

Officers first responded about 1 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on the 20-year-old woman. They spoke to Mr. Allen and the woman and found no problems, he said.

At 3:45 a.m., a resident of Texas contacted police again to say he saw video on Snapchat that appeared to show a sexual assault. Officers then reviewed the video and identified Mr. Allen as the suspect, he said.

Mr. VanEerten said it is unclear when the sexual assault happened, but it appears to be between the two calls.

The prosecutor said he is unsure why she made the video, but suggested she may have done so to create a record.

“It's obviously horrific, but at least it allowed us to put a stop to the situation and make a quick arrest in this case,” Mr. VanEerten said.

Mr. VanEerten urged those who received the video to delete it immediately. Investigators already have a copy, and do not want to further victimize the woman.

The woman was evaluated at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, he said.

An Ottawa County Municipal Court judge set bond Wednesday at $1 million. He is incarcerated in the county jail.

