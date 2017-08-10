Thursday, Aug 10, 2017
Police & Fire

Northwood police identify man crushed underneath vehicle

BLADE STAFF
Northwood police identified a man killed Wednesday after being crushed underneath his vehicle at America's Best Value Inn in Northwood.

Northwood police identified a man killed Wednesday after being crushed underneath his vehicle.

James Michael Russell, 55, was extricated from beneath his car at America’s Best Value Inn, 2426 Oregon Rd., according to a Northwood Police Department media release. Bystanders had flagged down officers on patrol in the area at 10:50 a.m.

Authorities said Mr. Russell was homeless and had been staying at the hotel thanks to a donor. He was working on his vehicle when it fell off a jack and killed him, police said.

