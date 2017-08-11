Assailant identified in West Toledo man's death

Toledo police have identified the juvenile accused of assaulting a 23-year-old West Toledo man, who later died of his injures.

Roberto Almaguer, 16, of Toledo, is charged with felonious assault following Saturday’s incident in the 5000 block of Douglas Road involving Thomas Lehman, 23, police said.

When police arrived at approximately 7:35 p.m. Saturday, they found Mr. Lehman unconscious on the ground, according to a Toledo police report. Earlier this week, he was listed in critical condition at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, police reported.

Mr. Lehman died Wednesday as result of his injuries, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident as a homicide, said Lt. Jeff Thieman.

“Both parties were in their vehicles prior to the incident,” said Lieutenant Thieman. “What led to the incident itself, I do not know. That will be part of the investigation.”

The juvenile was arrested and charged with felonious assault Saturday, according to police. He is being held at the Lucas County juvenile jail.

Detectives are consulting with the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office for additional charges.