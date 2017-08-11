Residents turning to social media to flag neighborhood crime

Residents concerned about neighborhood crime are increasingly using social media to share updates on suspicious activity.

Websites including Nextdoor and Facebook group pages allow users to discuss criminal trends, as well as upcoming events and news.

Nextdoor, which launched in October, 2011, aims to bring together neighbors. About 10 percent of posts on the site are related to crime and safety, spokesman Jen Burke said.

“Data shows if you know your neighbors, you're more likely to look out for them,” she said.

Capt. Joe Heffernan, police spokesman, said these sites are useful to discuss quality of life concerns. He recommends residents still contact police with these matters through the non-emergency line.

“It's always good for those neighbors to come together and share the information, because hopefully then we'll be made aware of it. There is some under-reporting that goes on,” Captain Heffernan said.

Contact Ryan Dunn at rdunn@theblade.com, 419-724-6095 or on Twitter @rdunnblade.