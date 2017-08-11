Forum to discuss police-community relations

The Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board is holding its quarterly meeting Monday in Toledo.
Gov. John Kasich created the advisory board in 2015 to better implement a task force's recommendations for police-community relations.
This forum takes place 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the multi-purpose room in the Health and Human Services Building at University of Toledo, 2025 North Towerview Blvd.
Members will share their progress so far, discuss the “Change Starts Here” campaign, and answer residents' questions.
The panel developed state standards to guide law enforcement agencies. More than 500 departments are taking part in certification.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.