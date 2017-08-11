Friday, Aug 11, 2017
Police & Fire

Shooting leaves Lima man in critical condition

LIMA — A man is in critical condition after suffering several gunshot wounds.

Lima police responded about 6:30 p.m. Thursday to shots fired in the 400 block of North Metcalf Street. They found an injured Michael Davis, 25, of Lima, on the sidewalk, according to police.

Mr. Davis was treated at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. He was then transferred to Ohio State University Hospital, police said.

A full description of the suspect was not available. The gunman ran from the scene.

Authorities ask those with information to contact Det. Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181.

