No one injured as plane crashes in Sylvania Township

The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a non-injury plane crash in Sylvania Township.
Daniel W. Wiese, 51, of Genoa, attempted to land his single-engine plane in a field near Brint and Mitchaw Roads around 3:50 p.m. The plane flipped when it made contact with the ground, though no injuries were reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board are investigating.
Sylvania Township police and fire assisted on scene.
