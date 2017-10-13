Historical marker recognizes fallen Toledo firefighter

A Georgia woman wiped tears from her eyes as a fallen Toledo firefighter was recognized Friday with a historical marker at the site where he died in the line of duty over a century ago.

The ceremony recognized fallen Toledo Fire Department Capt. James Fraser, who died in January 1894 at the site of the King-Quale Grain Elevator fire. His body was never found.

Donna Fraser, a third great-niece of Captain Fraser, said the ceremony was emotional, but it meant everything to her to travel several hundreds of miles to see for herself the Ohio historical marker. Family members from Colorado, Oregon, New York, Florida, and Columbus also were present.

“It’s nice that he’s recognized,” Ms. Fraser said.

The marker was placed at the site of the fire, which is now outside of ProMedica Headquarters, near Promenade Park.

A third great-nephew of the firefighter, Doug Tracy of Columbus, researched the details of blaze for nearly nine years.

Mr. Tracy said he was initially researching the history of another family member when he stumbled upon information about Captain Fraser and later the fire. He wanted to know more.

“It’s just amazing. It’s surreal,” Mr. Tracy said of Friday’s ceremony. “It’s inspirational to have family coming together. They came from all corners of the country.”

The fire was noted as the worst in Toledo’s history, according to the marker. The blaze destroyed several buildings, including the Chamber of Commerce and the West and Truax building.

The historical marker was approved in 2011 and cast in 2012, but it was not placed at the fire site because of construction. It was previously located at the Toledo Firefighter’s Museum, Mr. Tracy said.

It was finally placed at the fire site Friday.

“Today, we’re here to remember the past, but we’re also here at a site that tips the hat to the future,” said Randy Oostra, CEO of ProMedica, who said he hopes it also brings an understanding of those who dedicate their lives to serve others.

Captain Fraser, who had badge number 8 and served at Engine House 1, rushed into the burning building on Jan. 3, 1894.

He and his crew reached the top of the grain elevator, which was located at Madison Avenue and Water Street. Several explosions caused by super-heated grain dust that had built up in the elevator forced the crew to the third floor.

But they were met with intense heat and smoke.

Captain Fraser never made it out of the building. He was 57.

A search crew later dug through ashes in freezing rain but could not find his body.

“His fellow firefighter was in the room with him when it exploded. He somehow survived, they pulled him out of a window, half dead. He was able to tell the story about [Captain Fraser’s] very last moments. They knew exactly where he should have been, but they never found him,” Mr. Tracy said.

Firefighters performed a traditional ringing of the bell ceremony Friday, which recognizes a fallen officer.

Toledo firefighters stood watch over the ceremony, with black bands over their badges, which symbolizes the mourning of a line of duty death.

Toledo Fire Chief Luis Santiago thanked Captain Fraser for his service.

Captain Fraser also was honored earlier this year during Toledo firefighters’ 56th annual Memorial Service, which recognizes firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Fifty-six Toledo firefighters have died in service since 1872.

Contact Allison Reamer at areamer@theblade.com, 419-724-6506 or on Twitter @AllisonRBlade.