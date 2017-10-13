Perrysburg Township Fire Department to host annual safety open house

The Perrysburg Township Fire Department will be hosting an annual safety open house Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The open house will be held at the fire department, 26711 Lime City Road, Perrysburg.
There will be opportunities to tour the station, learn safety information, discuss common household dangers, and watch demonstrations.
