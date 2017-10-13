Friday, Oct 13, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Perrysburg Township Fire Department to host annual safety open house

BLADE STAFF
Published on

The Perrysburg Township Fire Department will be hosting an annual safety open house Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The open house will be held at the fire department, 26711 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. 

There will be opportunities to tour the station, learn safety information, discuss common household dangers, and watch demonstrations. 

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…