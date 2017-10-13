Toledo woman injured after vehicle struck by train

A central city woman was injured when her vehicle was struck by a train late Thursday, according to Toledo police.

Tammy Hugney, age not reported, of the 400 block of West Delaware Avenue was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening. Her condition was not immediately known Friday.

Ms. Hugney was traveling westbound on East Manhattan Boulevard at approximately 11:12 p.m. when she went around an activated railroad crossing at the CSX crossing between Wallace Boulevard and New York Avenue, according to police.

Her car was struck by a southbound train, police said.

A northbound train was stopped before it also struck Ms. Hugney’s car, police reported.

Traffic was stopped on Manhattan Boulevard, Suder Avenue, Erie Street, and Summit Street for approximately 2 hours.