Gunman in 'Scream' mask robs Toledo convenience store

A robber in a “Scream” mask held up a North Toledo convenience store at gunpoint.
Toledo police responded about 8:55 p.m. Tuesday to Johnny's Mini-Mart, 3959 Lagrange St. Two men walked into the store and demanded cash.
One man, who wore all black in addition to the mask and white gloves, pointed a gun at the clerk. His acquaintance tried to pass a note to the employee.
The robbers stole cash and left the store, police said.
A full description of the men was not available.
