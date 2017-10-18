Soybean truck overturns, blocks ramp to Miami Street

Toledo Police Officer Johnny Taylor photographs a truck which overturned and lost its load of soybeans on the ramp from southbound I-75 to Miami Street Wednesday October 18 in Toledo.
The Blade/Dave Zapotosky
A tractor-trailer carrying soybeans overturned around 9 a.m. Wednesday, causing the ramp on southbound I-75 to Miami Street to close.
According to a Toledo Police spokesman, Toledo Fire and Toledo Police responded to the incident. The ramp remains closed, but southbound I-75 traffic is not affected.
The truck lost its entire load, which spilled out in the grass next to the ramp.
There were no reports of serious injuries.
