Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Soybean truck overturns, blocks ramp to Miami Street

BLADE STAFF
Published on
IMG-20171018-095902504-01-jpeg

Toledo Police Officer Johnny Taylor photographs a truck which overturned and lost its load of soybeans on the ramp from southbound I-75 to Miami Street Wednesday October 18 in Toledo.

The Blade/Dave Zapotosky
Enlarge | Buy This Image

A tractor-trailer carrying soybeans overturned around 9 a.m. Wednesday, causing the ramp on southbound I-75 to Miami Street to close.

According to a Toledo Police spokesman, Toledo Fire and Toledo Police responded to the incident. The ramp remains closed, but southbound I-75 traffic is not affected. 

The truck lost its entire load, which spilled out in the grass next to the ramp.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…