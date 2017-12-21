Thursday, Dec 21, 2017
Police & Fire

Ohio Highway Patrol promotes Van Wert officers

VAN WERT — The Ohio Highway Patrol has appointed new commanding officers for its Van Wert post.

Sgt. Jonathon A. Gray was promoted last month to lieutenant and will remain at the Van Wert post as its new commander. Trooper Michael Mahaffey was promoted to sergeant and will transfer from the Lima post to become Van Wert’s assistant post commander.

