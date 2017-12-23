Man struck by thrown sandbag on I-75 dies

A Warren, Mich. man who was struck by a sandbag thrown from the Indiana Street overpass last week has died.

Now four teens whom Toledo police say threw the sandbag onto I-75 will face additional charges.

Marquise Byrd, 22, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling southbound on I-75 when police say he was struck by a sandbag that went went through the windshield. The incident occurred at approximately 10:10 p.m. Dec. 19.

In a 911 call a driver, who has not been identified by police, told a dispatcher an item fell from above and struck her vehicle as she drove on southbound I-75. She said Mr. Byrd was not moving and she thought the windshield “smacked his head.”

Officials said Mr. Byrd had severe head injuries.



VIDEO: Deputy prosecutor of juvenile division shares details on teens accused of throwing items onto I-75

Four young teens are accused of tossing items from the overpass. Police said they saw the boys leaving the area after the incident, according to a news release.

Pedro Salinas, 13; Sean Carter, 14; Demetrius Wimberly, 14; and William Parker, 14, each are charged with felonious assault, but will now face additional charges after Mr. Byrd’s death, according to Toledo police. Those charges have not been filed as of Saturday afternoon.

According to a Toledo police media release, Mr. Byrd’s death marks the 39th homicide in the metro Toledo area in 2017.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Contact Allison Reamer at areamer@theblade.com, 419-724-6506, or on Twitter @AllisonRBlade.