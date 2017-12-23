Suburban Crime Log: 12/23

View The Blade’s interactive crime map

Berkey

Theft

Jonathan Bagi, loaded shotgun from residence in 12700 block of Brint.

Holland

Thefts

George Mugford, tools and equipment from vehicle in 1000 block of Holland Park.

Tiffany Sample, money clutch with cash from counter at gas station in 7100 block of Airport.

Jerusalem Township

Robbery

Maumee Bay General Store, cashier threatened with handgun and robbed of cash from register and merchandise at gas station in 7400 block of Jerusalem.

Burglary

Loranal Watkins, nothing reported stolen from residence in 11600 block of Lakeway.

Thefts

Earl Roughton, motorcycle and chainsaw from shed in 400 block of South Howard.

Kimberly Gallagher, medicine from residence in 12200 block of La Fontain.

Lake Township

Theft

Amy Ryan, vehicle from 3700 block of Lakepointe.

Maumee

Thefts

Ethan Reynolds, snowblower, and propane heater with propane tank from driveway in 1200 block of Richland.

Laibe Electric Co., tools and equipment from vehicle in 300 block of Tomahawk.

Monclova Township

Thefts

Tom Farley, tools and equipment from vehicle in 4100 block of Lake Pine.

Michelle Conner, mail from residence in 3100 block of Lexington Glen.

Brieser Construction Co. and Terry Anderson, tools and equipment from vehicle in 6400 block of Kit.

Northwood

Thefts

Sheila Beckman, inflatable yard decoration from yard in 300 block of Farnstead.

Robert Wisniewski, inflatable decorations from yard in 300 block of Dillrose.

Carol Trehan, yard decorations from yard in 400 block of Dillrose.

Betty Fuller, laser lights from front yard in 400 block of Dillrose.

Oregon

Burglary

David Reimer, tools from garage in 1100 block of Grasser.

Thefts

Leola Hughes, purse with contents from shopping cart at store in 3700 block of Navarre.

Joseph Dombroff, unspecified items from residence in 2100 block of Oakdale.

Tammy Miner, coins from 1900 block of Garner.

Perrysburg

Thefts

Mark Bruning, wallet with contents from vehicle in 26700 block of Ottekee.

Paul Schlatter, UPS packages from front porch in 25500 block of Willowbend.

Sundai Loyer, laser lights from front yard in 2300 block of Woods Edge.

Saba Custom Homes, unspecified items from residence in 3000 block of Woods Edge.

Krystyn Haro Avila, vehicle from 6100 block of Levis Commons.

Perrysburg Township

Thefts

Nettie Norden, license plate from vehicle in 10400 block of Fremont Pike.

Anita Long, lights from front yard in 28100 block of Oregon.

Providence Township

Theft

Debbie and Tara Malak, mail from residence in 12900 block of Neapolis Waterville.

Springfield Township

Robbery

Trey Radford, threatened with handgun and robbed of wristwatch at parking lot in 1200 block of East Mall.

Burglaries

Heather Crum, televisions, laptop computer, and DVDs from residence in 2100 block of Country Trace.

Ebony Harris, nothing reported stolen from residence in 6600 block of West Bancroft.

Valley Stream Apartments, card loader with cash from laundry room at apartment building in 6400 block of Glenhurst.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., nothing reported stolen from residence in 900 block of Hialea.

Thefts

Ryan Ritzler, laptop computer, headphones, and golf clubs with bag from vehicle in 8800 block of Orchard Lake.

Stanley Gunter, cash, identification card, jacket, and textbooks from vehicle in 600 block of Saint Annes.

Sunshine Inc. of Northwest Ohio, medicine from residential facility in 7200 block of Maumee Western.

Leslie Wilt, credit card from residence in 7200 block of Dovetail.

Lindsey Brady, purse with contents from vehicle in 600 block of Forest Lake.

Matthew McGarity, all-terrain vehicle from 8500 block of Nebraska.

Thomas Crosby, tools and equipment from vehicle in 100 block of Mead.

Mauder Heating & Air Conditioning and Shawn Studebaker, tools and equipment from vehicle in 100 block of Longmeadow.

Steven Fitzpatrick, handgun, laptop computer, navigation system, book bag, and sunglasses from vehicle in 400 block of Danesmoor.

Richard Calcamuggio, tools and equipment from vehicle in 2100 block of South Holland Sylvania.

Michael Hamilton, dump truck from 600 block of Quingley.

Steve Spencer, tools and equipment from vehicle in 1200 block of South Holland Sylvania.

Sylvania

Burglary

Jacob Osmialowski, nothing reported stolen from residence in 6600 block of Charlesgate.

Thefts

Sylvania Municipal Court, cash and bank check from court in 6700 block of Monroe.

Todd Pierson, vehicle from 6600 block of Erie.

Sylvania Township

Burglaries

Elsie Ziegelhofer and Susan Ciesinski, nothing reported stolen from residence in 7400 block of Timbers Edge.

Bikram Yoga Toledo, cash and safe key from business in 5100 block of Monroe.

Swanton Township

Felonious Assault

Autumn Adams, assaulted at group home in 4000 block of Waterville Swanton.

University of Toledo

Burglary

Christopher Simpson, video game controller from dorm in 3000 block of Residence.