One dead after two-car crash

The Blade/Dave Zapotosky
One person is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday night.
Toledo police say that at roughly 7:30 p.m., a 2017 Nissan Altima — driven by Jamieka Williams, 23 — was traveling southbound on North Detroit Avenue when it collided with a 2005 Dodge Neon traveling northbound as it was turning onto Fitchland Avenue.
Tashala Crumby, 29, the front-seat passenger of the Dodge Neon, was pronounced dead at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, according to a Toledo police media release.
Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital as well as the Neon’s driver, Idris Abdulrahman, 33, and 2-year-old passenger Addison Crumby. Addison was not injured, the media release shows.
