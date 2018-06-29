Fremont man killed in crash

FREMONT — A Fremont man was killed as his car and a pickup collided Friday at Sandusky County Road 198 and U.S. 20 in Ballville Township, the Ohio Highway Patrol said.

Patrick C. Herring, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. He was westbound on County Road 198 about 5:10 p.m. when he entered the intersection of U.S. 20 and was struck by a southbound pickup. There is a stop sign on County Road 198 at U.S. 20, troopers said.

The pickup driver, Jessica Cutcher, 28, of Bellevue, Ohio, was treated for minor injuries at the scene, troopers said.