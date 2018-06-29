Monroe County crash kills 2

LaSALLE, Mich. — Two people are dead after a driver crossed the center line on M-125 and struck a motorcycle head-on in Monroe County.

Motorcycle operator David Dittmar, 53, of Carleton, Mich., and passenger, Casey Boudrie, 45, of Monroe died about 8 p.m. Thursday after the crash in LaSalle Township, according to the Michigan State Police Monroe post.

Both motorcycle riders wore helmets.

Authorities said a 52-year-old woman from Ottawa Lake, Mich., was driving south on M-125, also known as South Dixie Highway, near Kelly Road when she crossed the center line and struck the northbound motorcycle. The motorcycle caught fire from the impact.

State police did not identify the Ottawa Lake woman. The driver was treated at ProMedica Toledo Hospital for injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours during the investigation.