Northwood man killed in Jet Ski crash

A Northwood man was killed in a Jet Ski crash on Lake Erie near the lakeshore Reno Beach community in eastern Lucas County, authorities said.

Gary Matney, 40, was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m. Saturday at the scene in Jerusalem Township, said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, Lucas County chief deputy coroner. The cause of death was pending an autopsy scheduled for Monday, she said.

Mr. Matney was killed when two Jet Skis collided about 7:26 p.m. about a half-mile northwest of the Anchor Pointe Marina, after his watercraft developed a mechanical problem and got bogged down, Dr. Scala-Barnett said.

The other operator, his friend, was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, she said. The impact threw Mr. Matney in the water, at which time his friend immediately jumped in and tried to resuscitate the victim, she said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Watercraft, which released no further details.