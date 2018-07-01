Sunday, Jul 01, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Northwood man killed in Jet Ski crash

BLADE STAFF
Published on

A Northwood man was killed in a Jet Ski crash on Lake Erie near the lakeshore Reno Beach community in eastern Lucas County, authorities said.

Gary Matney, 40, was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m. Saturday at the scene in Jerusalem Township, said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, Lucas County chief deputy coroner. The cause of death was pending an autopsy scheduled for Monday, she said.

Mr. Matney was killed when two Jet Skis collided about 7:26 p.m. about a half-mile northwest of the Anchor Pointe Marina, after his watercraft developed a mechanical problem and got bogged down, Dr. Scala-Barnett said.

The other operator, his friend, was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, she said. The impact threw Mr. Matney in the water, at which time his friend immediately jumped in and tried to resuscitate the victim, she said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Watercraft, which released no further details.

Related Items , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…