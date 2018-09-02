Monday, Sep 03, 2018
Police & Fire

Person shot Sunday night in central Toledo

BLADE STAFF
A person was shot Sunday night in central Toledo, authorities said.

The victim’s name and condition were not released.

The shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. near Washington Street and Indiana Avenue, according to Toledo police.

The incident remains under investigation.

