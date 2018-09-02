Person shot Sunday night in central Toledo

A person was shot Sunday night in central Toledo, authorities said.
The victim’s name and condition were not released.
The shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. near Washington Street and Indiana Avenue, according to Toledo police.
The incident remains under investigation.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.