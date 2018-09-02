Sunday, Sep 02, 2018
Police & Fire

Water search for missing boater near Turtle Island underway

    A boater was reported missing around 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 near Turtle Island.
A boater was reported missing around 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 near Turtle Island.

Crews are searching Lake Erie for a boater reported missing at about 4 a.m. Sunday near Turtle Island, according to a representative from the Coast Guard in Toledo.

Coast Guard officials did not provide information about the type of watercraft the person was in or more details about the incident.

Turtle Island is a 1.5-acre island straddling the Michigan-Ohio border about four miles northeast of the mouth of the Ottawa River.

Check back for updates.

