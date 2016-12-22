Club for Growth backs Mandel Senate bid

The conservative economic organization Club for Growth jumped into the 2018 Ohio U.S. Senate race Wednesday to endorse Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel.

Mr. Mandel on Dec. 7 declared his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat held by two-term Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. He lost his first try for the seat in 2012.

Club for Growth spent $868,495 trying to beat Mr. Brown that year and gave $301,553 to Mr. Mandel’s campaign.

The outside spending by its super PAC helped make the Brown-Mandel contest the third most expensive U.S. Senate race that year, at $82,354,389, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Considering a challenge to Mr. Mandel for the GOP nomination is U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi of Delaware County.

The group says Mr. Mandel “is a model of pro-growth fiscal conservatism in Ohio.”

“Josh’s efforts to cut taxes at the state and local levels, his opposition to Obamacare expansion in Ohio, and his work to make the Buckeye State the best in the country for transparency in state spending all show the credentials of a proven economic conservative who will fight for taxpayers in Washington,” said a statement by David McIntosh, Club for Growth PAC chief.

Club contributors are mainly from the securities and investment industries. The group says it favors limited government and pro- growth policies. Mr. Mandel is its first 2018 endorsement.

The club opposed Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, spending $7 million to try to defeat him, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. The club also opposed Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, supporting U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida instead.

In his announcement, Mr. Mandel borrowed from Mr. Trump: “With your help, I will go to D.C., drain the swamp, and fight for the people of Ohio.”

