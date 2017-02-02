Ludeman unofficially launches campaign for 3rd term

Toledo Councilman Rob Ludeman unofficially launched his campaign for a third term today by taking out petitions at the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Mr. Ludeman, a Realtor and a Republican, said he wanted to get started on collecting the necessary 250 petition signatures well ahead of the July 14 filing deadline. He also wanted to put to rest rumors that he might run for mayor this year.

Mr. Ludeman, who served 14 years as the District 2 councilman before becoming an at-large councilman, is the first incumbent to take out petitions at the elections board. However, six other potential candidates have taken that step. Candidates are not required to use petition forms from the board of elections, although it is done traditionally.

All six at-large seats are on the ballot for the Sept. 12 primary election. At least one new Toledo at-large councilman will be elected because council President Steve Steel is prevented by term limits from running again.

