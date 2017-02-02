Thursday, Feb 02, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Politics

Ludeman unofficially launches campaign for 3rd term

Takes out petitions at Lucas County Board of Elections

By  | BLADE POLITICS WRITER
Published on
  • CTY-SWORNIN-2-2

    Toledo City Councilman Rob Ludeman, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, and Clerk of Council Gerald Dendinger applaud after the national anthem during a meeting on Jan. 4, 2016.

    THE BLADE/JEREMY WADSWORTH
    Buy This Image

  • southwyck-2-2

    Toledo councilman Rob Ludeman, left, and Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson talk about the sale of the sale of the Southwyck property during a news conference on June 13.

    THE BLADE
    Buy This Image

Toledo Councilman Rob Ludeman unofficially launched his campaign for a third term today by taking out petitions at the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Mr. Ludeman, a Realtor and a Republican, said he wanted to get started on collecting the necessary 250 petition signatures well ahead of the July 14 filing deadline. He also wanted to put to rest rumors that he might run for mayor this year.

Mr. Ludeman, who served 14 years as the District 2 councilman before becoming an at-large councilman, is the first incumbent to take out petitions at the elections board. However, six other potential candidates have taken that step. Candidates are not required to use petition forms from the board of elections, although it is done traditionally.

All six at-large seats are on the ballot for the Sept. 12 primary election. At least one new Toledo at-large councilman will be elected because council President Steve Steel is prevented by term limits from running again.

Contact Tom Troy: tomtroy@theblade.com or 419-724-6058 or on Twitter @TomFTroy.

Related Items , , , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…