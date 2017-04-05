Toledo council passes resolution on health-care repeal

Toledo City Council approved a resolution Tuesday opposing Republican plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement that offers equal coverage nationwide.

Council voted 8-3 on the resolution that stated, “Toledo City Council opposes any and all attacks on our health benefits.”

Councilmen Tom Waniewski and Rob Ludeman, the two Republicans on council, and Sandy Spang, a political independent, voted no. Councilman Matt Cherry was not present.

“The Affordable Care Act was an important step toward providing comprehensive, affordable health care for all, and required insurance companies to treat consumers fairly,” the resolution said.

“Repealing the ACA in its entirety will take health benefits away from the approximately 11 million people who gained coverage through that law’s Medicaid expansion,” it said.

The resolution said council calls upon all members of Congress representing Ohio to oppose legislation that turns Medicare into a voucher system; increases the Medicare eligibility age beyond 65; cuts seniors’ Medicare benefits, and repeals the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan that ensures that anyone with coverage today is able to afford it.

In other business, council voted 11-0 to appoint Eric Grosswiler, president of IBEW Local 8, to the Toledo Plan Commission.

Mr. Ludeman asked to delay for two weeks the appointment of Kim Cutcher, executive director of Local Initiatives Support Corp., to the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

Mr. Ludeman wanted the delay because Ms. Cutcher was not able to attend council’s agenda review meeting last week to be questioned by councilmen. Other councilmen argued it was not proper to require some appointees to appear before council while rubber-stamping other mayoral appointments.

Council voted 11-0 to appoint Ms. Cutcher.

Council Tuesday also agreed to:

● Honor Tony Packo’s, the Toledo dining institution, for its 85th anniversary. Councilmen were invited to sign a hot dog bun, a tradition of the restaurant.

● Reduced the speed limit on Adams Street from 11th Street to 21st Street from 35 mph to 25 mph.

● Spend $600,000 for new fire hydrants.

● Accept an additional $1,422,400 in state grant money for road work for the Anthony Wayne Trail Gateway project. The city’s required match is $284,480.

