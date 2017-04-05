Writer to give keynote speech at GOP gathering

Author J.D. Vance, whose book Hillbilly Elegy was the No. 1 New York Times best-seller, will give the keynote speech at this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner of the Lucas County Republican Party.

The dinner takes place April 24 at the Pinnacle Grand Ballroom, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee.

The chairman’s reception and social hour begins at 6 p.m., with dinner and program to follow at 7 p.m.

In attendance as a special guest will be Attorney General Mike DeWine, a likely candidate for governor in 2018.

Hillbilly Elegy is a memoir with colorful tales and observations from the author’s life in the Ohio Rust Belt city of Middletown and his familial home in rural eastern Kentucky.

The book was among 2016’s most prominent nonfiction titles.

It drew extra attention because of insights into the support that maverick New York businessman Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy drew from the struggling white working class of his upbringing.

Mr. Vance has announced plans to move back from San Francisco to Ohio to form a nonprofit called Our Ohio Renewal.

Tickets to the event are $75 for an individual and $850 to reserve a table for 10. Tickets for the chairman’s reception and dinner are $350 for an individual and $5,000 for a table, according to information from the party.

Tickets and event packages can be purchased online at lucascountygop.org or by contacting the LCRP at 419-482-0506. Payment can be made using a personal or corporate check, PayPal, or major credit card, and must be received by April 17.

Checks can be mailed to LCRP Lincoln Day Dinner, P.O. Box 1085, Maumee, Ohio, 43537. The party asks those ordering tickets to please include a phone number and email to enable confirmation of receipt of payment and names of guests.